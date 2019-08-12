 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iraq’s FM accuses Western forces of fueling Gulf regional tension

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 12:32 Edited time: 12 Aug, 2019 14:26
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Iraqi FM Mohammed Ali al-Hakim in Baghdad, Iraq, January 9, 2019. © Reuters / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / Pool

The presence of Western forces in the Gulf is fueling regional tension, Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed al-Hakim said on Monday. “The states of the Gulf can together secure the transit of ships,” he tweeted.

Baghdad is seeking to reduce tension in the region “through calm negotiations and the presence of Western forces in the region will increase tension,” the minister said.

The statement was in response to efforts by the Trump administration to set up a US-led naval security mission in the Strait of Hormuz. Britain said last week it would join the mission, while no other US allies have committed themselves so far.

Al-Hakim stressed that Israel’s participation in such a mission was unacceptable, AP said.

