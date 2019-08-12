US to support post-Brexit Britain with free trade deal, Bolton says

President Donald Trump wants to see a successful British exit from the EU which Washington will support with a US-UK free trade agreement, National Security Advisor John Bolton told British officials on Monday.

Bolton, in London for two days of talks with British officials, is seeking an improved US-British relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A central point Bolton was making is that the US will help cushion Britain’s exit from the EU with a free trade agreement, Reuters said. The deal is being negotiated by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

A senior Trump administration official said Trump “wants to see a successful British exit from the EU” and that a trade deal would help Britain.