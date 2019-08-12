 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US to support post-Brexit Britain with free trade deal, Bolton says

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 10:53 Edited time: 12 Aug, 2019 12:04
US National Security Advisor John Bolton. © Reuters / Guadalupe Pardo

President Donald Trump wants to see a successful British exit from the EU which Washington will support with a US-UK free trade agreement, National Security Advisor John Bolton told British officials on Monday.

Bolton, in London for two days of talks with British officials, is seeking an improved US-British relationship with Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A central point Bolton was making is that the US will help cushion Britain’s exit from the EU with a free trade agreement, Reuters said. The deal is being negotiated by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and his British counterpart, Liz Truss.

A senior Trump administration official said Trump “wants to see a successful British exit from the EU” and that a trade deal would help Britain.

