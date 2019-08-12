 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemeni separatists ‘ready’ for Saudi-brokered peace talks after clashes with pro-govt forces

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 09:37 Edited time: 12 Aug, 2019 11:54
Members of UAE-backed southern Yemeni separatist forces shout slogans as they patrol a road during clashes with government forces in Aden, Yemen, August 10, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman

The head of Yemen’s separatist movement has said he is ready to take part in Saudi-brokered peace talks. The statement comes after clashes with pro-government forces reportedly killed dozens in the second city, Aden.

Southern Transitional Council (STC) leader Aidarus al-Zubaidi also said late on Sunday that he was committed to a ceasefire in Aden, where the separatists have seized the presidential palace and army camps, AFP reported.

Zubaidi said last week’s violence had been “provoked” by forces loyal to Riyadh-based Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

The fighting pitted loyalist forces against the UAE-trained Security Belt Force, dominated by fighters who back the STC, which seeks independence for south Yemen. For the past five years both camps, backed by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have been engaged in a war against Houthi rebels.

