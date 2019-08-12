 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

No deal after 8th round of US-Taliban talks on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 08:24 Edited time: 12 Aug, 2019 11:00
Get short URL
No deal after 8th round of US-Taliban talks on troop withdrawal from Afghanistan
US military advisers from the 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade at an Afghan National Army base in Maidan Wardak province, Afghanistan, August 6, 2018. © Reuters / James Mackenzie

Talks on a deal that would allow the United States to end its longest war and withdraw troops from Afghanistan have ended without agreement. Both sides will now consult their leaders on the next steps, according to the Taliban.

The negotiations have been held in Qatar since late last year. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the eighth round of talks ended in the early hours on Monday. A member of the Taliban negotiating team in Qatar was quoted as saying that the meeting had been prolonged “with the hope of reaching a peace agreement but it could not happen.”

“We discussed a number of issues and developed consensus on some of them but couldn’t reach a conclusion,” the official said.

The US negotiators were demanding that the Taliban announce a ceasefire and start direct talks with the Afghan government, Reuters reported.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies