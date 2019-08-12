 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Shooting during church service in Mississippi leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Published time: 12 Aug, 2019 03:05
Get short URL
Shooting during church service in Mississippi leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
© Reuters / Jonathan Bachman

One person has been shot dead during an altercation at a Sunday morning service at the Church of Christ in Ripley, Mississippi.

Keith Bullock, who serves as Constable for Tippah County, was attending the service when a man approached him and allegedly pulled a knife, forcing the official to draw the weapon and shoot the attacker, Tippahnews.com reports.

Patrick Sanders, 57, was pronounced dead on the spot, while Bullock was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. According to reports Sanders was the preacher’s son-in-law and both men belonged to the same congregation. Authorities have yet to release any details about the incident.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies