Shooting during church service in Mississippi leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

One person has been shot dead during an altercation at a Sunday morning service at the Church of Christ in Ripley, Mississippi.

Keith Bullock, who serves as Constable for Tippah County, was attending the service when a man approached him and allegedly pulled a knife, forcing the official to draw the weapon and shoot the attacker, Tippahnews.com reports.

Patrick Sanders, 57, was pronounced dead on the spot, while Bullock was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said. According to reports Sanders was the preacher’s son-in-law and both men belonged to the same congregation. Authorities have yet to release any details about the incident.