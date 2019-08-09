 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Cyprus’ rival leaders agree to meet UN chief about steps to resume reunification talks

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 14:46 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 18:44
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (C) speaks next to Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades (R) and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Geneva, Switzerland, January 12, 2017. © Reuters / Laurent Gillieron / Pool

The two leaders of the ethnically divided east Mediterranean island of Cyprus are ready to meet with the UN secretary-general next month to map out the possible next steps toward a resumption of formal reunification talks, AP reports.

The two will engage in discussions with UN envoy Jane Holl Lute to prepare the ground for “structured and results-oriented” negotiations leading to a peace deal “with a sense of urgency,” UN spokesman Aleem Siddique said on Friday.

The statement came after Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci held private talks for nearly four hours. They met inside a UN-protected area that separates the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south and the breakaway, Turkish Cypriot north.

The meeting with António Guterres would take place after next month’s UN General Assembly session in New York and would size up prospects for a resumption of peace talks, two years after they collapsed at a Swiss Alpine resort.

