World Food Program to resume food aid to 850,000 people in Yemen’s capital next week

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 11:15 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 17:35
The convoy of a team from the UN and the World Food Program crosses from Houthi-controlled areas to a government-controlled areas to reach grain mills in an eastern suburb of Hodeidah, Yemen, February 26, 2019. © Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad

The World Food Program (WFP) said on Friday it would resume the distribution of food to 850,000 people in Yemen’s capital Sanaa next week after a two-month stoppage, following an agreement reached with Houthi authorities.

The UN agency halted some aid in Sanaa on June 20 out of concern that food was being diverted from vulnerable people. It said at the time that nutrition programs for malnourished children and for pregnant or nursing mothers would be maintained.

The warring parties in Yemen’s conflict have each used access to aid and food as a political tool, exacerbating what the UN has called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, Reuters said.

The WFP said on Friday it would resume food distributions following Eid al Adha, which ends on August 13. Spokesman Herve Verhoosel said a biometric registration process would be introduced for nine million people living in areas under Houthi control.

