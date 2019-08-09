 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Spanish humanitarian ship stranded in Med as Europe fails to offer safe harbor to 121 migrants

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 14:25 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 17:38
The ‘Open Arms’ rescue boat. © Reuters / Albert Gea

The Spanish humanitarian ship ‘Open Arms’ remains stuck in the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s southernmost island for an eighth day.

No European government has offered safe harbor to the 121 migrants on board and the vessel is facing a fine of up to €1 million if it enters Italian waters, AP said.

Spain and Malta also have refused to open their ports to 'Open Arms'. The EU Commission only intervenes at the request of a national government.

Doctors Without Borders said Friday that its ship had rescued 80 migrants from a rubber dinghy off Libya. The NGO posted pictures showing the migrants being ferried to the Norwegian-flagged rescue ship Ocean Viking aboard a dinghy.

