Spanish humanitarian ship stranded in Med as Europe fails to offer safe harbor to 121 migrants

The Spanish humanitarian ship ‘Open Arms’ remains stuck in the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s southernmost island for an eighth day.

No European government has offered safe harbor to the 121 migrants on board and the vessel is facing a fine of up to €1 million if it enters Italian waters, AP said.

Spain and Malta also have refused to open their ports to 'Open Arms'. The EU Commission only intervenes at the request of a national government.

Doctors Without Borders said Friday that its ship had rescued 80 migrants from a rubber dinghy off Libya. The NGO posted pictures showing the migrants being ferried to the Norwegian-flagged rescue ship Ocean Viking aboard a dinghy.