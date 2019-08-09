Fighting in Tripoli has displaced over 105,000 Libyans – UN

The UN refugee agency has said fighting over Libya’s capital Tripoli has displaced more than 105,000 people since April, when a Libyan commander launched an offensive to take the city from the UN-backed government.

The UNHCR tweeted on Friday that its relief aid could only reach about 2,200 out of 21,000 displaced families.

In April, the self-styled Libyan National Army of commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli.

Haftar, who is based in eastern Libya, boasts support from key Arab governments, but his military campaign has so far resulted in a stalemated conflict, AP said.