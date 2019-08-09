 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 13:41 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 16:46
Fighting in Tripoli has displaced over 105,000 Libyans – UN
Members of the Libyan internationally recognized government forces fire during a fight with Eastern forces, in southern Tripoli, Libya, June 22, 2019. © Reuters / Yosri al-Jamal

The UN refugee agency has said fighting over Libya’s capital Tripoli has displaced more than 105,000 people since April, when a Libyan commander launched an offensive to take the city from the UN-backed government.

The UNHCR tweeted on Friday that its relief aid could only reach about 2,200 out of 21,000 displaced families.

In April, the self-styled Libyan National Army of commander Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on Tripoli.

Haftar, who is based in eastern Libya, boasts support from key Arab governments, but his military campaign has so far resulted in a stalemated conflict, AP said.

