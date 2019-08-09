Any external presence in Gulf ‘source of insecurity’ for Iran, FM Zarif says

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Traffic chaos’ as large-scale power cuts hit London & SE England
Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 16:08 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 16:19
Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives for a meeting at United Nations headquarters in New York, July 18, 2019. © Reuters / Lucas Jackson

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that any maritime presence in the Gulf from outside the region would be a “source of insecurity” for his country, and Tehran would act to safeguard its security.

The Persian Gulf is a vital lifeline and “thus nat’l security priority for Iran, which has long ensured maritime security,” Zarif wrote. “Mindful of this reality, any extra-regional presence is by definition (a) source of insecurity.” Iran “won’t hesitate to safeguard its security,” the minister added.

The comments came after US efforts to set up a maritime coalition with international partners to secure shipping in the Gulf amid rising tensions with Iran, Reuters said.

Earlier on Friday, Tehran warned against any Israeli presence in the planned coalition.

