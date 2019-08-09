Beijing urges India, Pakistan to avoid unilateral actions amid Kashmir tensions

China is gravely concerned about the situation in Kashmir, senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday. His statement followed a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Wang added that China would continue to support Pakistan to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the foreign ministry in Beijing said, in a statement.

China urged India and Pakistan to avoid unilateral actions, and to seek a new path of peaceful coexistence.

Pakistan’s foreign minister is visiting China as part of efforts to pressure India into reversing its decision revoking the special status of the disputed region of Kashmir.

Before leaving for Beijing, Qureshi said he will inform Islamabad’s “trusted friend” about the situation after New Delhi downgraded its portion of Kashmir from statehood to a territory, limited its decision-making power, and eliminated its right to its own constitution, Reuters reported.