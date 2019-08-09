Beijing urges India, Pakistan to avoid unilateral actions amid Kashmir tensions

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 15:38 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 15:45
Chinese FM Wang Yi and Pakistani FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Beijing, China, March 19, 2019. © Reuters / Thomas Peter

China is gravely concerned about the situation in Kashmir, senior diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday. His statement followed a meeting with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi. Wang added that China would continue to support Pakistan to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the foreign ministry in Beijing said, in a statement.

China urged India and Pakistan to avoid unilateral actions, and to seek a new path of peaceful coexistence.

Pakistan’s foreign minister is visiting China as part of efforts to pressure India into reversing its decision revoking the special status of the disputed region of Kashmir.

Before leaving for Beijing, Qureshi said he will inform Islamabad’s “trusted friend” about the situation after New Delhi downgraded its portion of Kashmir from statehood to a territory, limited its decision-making power, and eliminated its right to its own constitution, Reuters reported.

