Italy’s League to present no-confidence motion in govt

The ruling League party said on Friday that it will present a no-confidence motion in Italy’s senate to bring down the government, and it hopes the country will quickly face snap elections. “Those who waste time hurt the country,” the League said in a statement.

Matteo Salvini’s right-wing party announced on Thursday that its ruling coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement had collapsed.

Parliament has closed for the summer recess and it is up to the president of the senate to decide when to recall it, Reuters said.

President Sergio Mattarella is the only authority who can dissolve the parliament and call elections.