 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Italy’s League to present no-confidence motion in govt

Published time: 9 Aug, 2019 10:43 Edited time: 9 Aug, 2019 11:17
Get short URL
Italy’s League to present no-confidence motion in govt
© Reuters / Remo Casilli

The ruling League party said on Friday that it will present a no-confidence motion in Italy’s senate to bring down the government, and it hopes the country will quickly face snap elections. “Those who waste time hurt the country,” the League said in a statement.

Matteo Salvini’s right-wing party announced on Thursday that its ruling coalition with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement had collapsed.

Parliament has closed for the summer recess and it is up to the president of the senate to decide when to recall it, Reuters said.

President Sergio Mattarella is the only authority who can dissolve the parliament and call elections.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies