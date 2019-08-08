Militants fire 4 rockets at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase, 2 Syrians killed at local village – military

Syrian militants on Thursday fired four rockets from a multiple-launch rocket system in the direction of Russia’s Hmeimim airbase, the military said. The attack took place at about 13:00 GMT. Air defenses at Russia’s Hmeimim airbase detected a launch of four multiple salvo rockets approaching the base from the Kbana area in Latakia, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.

The airbase is operating normally as no damage or injuries were caused by the rockets, which hit a settlement located about 2km (1.2 miles) to the north-east of the facility.

Syrian security forces say that at least two local residents were killed and four more injured in the settlement hit by the militant rocket attack.

In a separate development, government forces seized territory from rebels in northwestern Syria on Thursday, according to state media. The capture of al-Sakhr in northern Hama province followed the capture of two villages on Wednesday.