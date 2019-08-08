Philippines’ Duterte to discuss territorial disputes in China visit

President Rodrigo Duterte says he plans to discuss Philippines’ territorial rifts with China, including its 2016 arbitration victory over Beijing and the development of potential energy resources, when he visits China this month.

Duterte did not provide further details or a clear explanation on Thursday of how he plans to raise the highly divisive issues while maintaining a non-confrontational approach toward China, AP said.

The Philippines leader has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing and has sought infrastructure funds, aid and investment.

The timing of Duterte’s visit and its agenda have not been finalized, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.