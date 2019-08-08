 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Philippines’ Duterte to discuss territorial disputes in China visit

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 14:46 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 15:50
President Rodrigo Duterte gestures during a bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang at Malacanang Palace in metro Manila, Philippines, November 15, 2017. © Reuters / Dondi Tawatao

President Rodrigo Duterte says he plans to discuss Philippines’ territorial rifts with China, including its 2016 arbitration victory over Beijing and the development of potential energy resources, when he visits China this month.

Duterte did not provide further details or a clear explanation on Thursday of how he plans to raise the highly divisive issues while maintaining a non-confrontational approach toward China, AP said.

The Philippines leader has nurtured friendly ties with Beijing and has sought infrastructure funds, aid and investment.

The timing of Duterte’s visit and its agenda have not been finalized, Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said.

