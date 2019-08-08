 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
5.7-magnitude earthquake hits Denizli in SW Turkey – observatory

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 12:29 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 12:56
Turkish seismic research vessel, the 'Piri Reis.' © Reuters / Stringer

An earthquake of 5.7 magnitude has rocked Turkey’s southwestern city of Denizli, the country’s monitoring agency said on Thursday. The city’s mayor said there were no immediate reports of casualties, Reuters reports.

The Kandilli observatory had initially said the tremor measured 6.5 in magnitude. The earthquake occurred 8km (5 miles) below ground level. The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.8.

“There is no negative information from the center of Denizli so far,” Mayor Osman Zolan told CNN Turk television. “There are no reports of casualties so far,” officials have said, adding that special teams were working to assess the damage.

