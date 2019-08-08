 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Poland’s parliamentary speaker resigns after scandal over use of govt flights

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 11:20 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 11:38
Get short URL
Poland’s parliamentary speaker resigns after scandal over use of govt flights
Polish Parliament Speaker Marek Kuchcinski. © Reuters / Bernadett Szabo

The speaker of the Polish parliament is resigning after a scandal erupted over private use of a government plane by him and his family, AP reports. The affair was threatening to damage the reputation of the right-wing ruling party, Law and Justice, ahead of elections in October.

Speaker Marek Kuchcinski made his announcement on Thursday standing alongside party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski. Polish politics have for days been consumed by an affair dubbed “Air Kuchcinski.”

The media and political opponents had revealed that the speaker frequently flew by government jet from Warsaw to his home city Rzeszow, 280km (175 miles) to the south.

Kaczynski has since tightened rules about the official use of government aircraft.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies