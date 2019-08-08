British PM Johnson urges MPs to back October 31 Brexit to honor referendum result

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged members of parliament to support an October 31 Brexit, saying they had promised to honor the 2016 referendum result.

“I think that MPs should get on and deliver on what they have promised over and over and over again to the people of this country: they will deliver on the mandate of 2016 and leave the EU on October 31,” Johnson told reporters on Thursday.

The prime minister was asked about the prospect of losing a confidence vote in parliament and whether he would then delay an election until after Brexit, according to Reuters.

“We are going to leave the EU on October 31, which is what the people of this country voted for,” he said.