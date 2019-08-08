 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Yemeni minister accuses separatist leader of ‘fomenting sedition’

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 10:41 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 11:06
Southern Movement militants in Yemen. © Reuters / Stringer

Yemen’s Interior Minister Ahmed El-Meseery has said a leader of the southern separatist movement is “fomenting sedition” by calling on followers to topple the internationally recognized government.

The minister said in a statement late Wednesday that the call by Hani Bin Braik, deputy head of the so-called Southern Transitional Council, only serves rebel Houthis.

An online video showed Bin Braik calling on Yemenis to march on the presidential palace in the southern city of Aden and topple Hadi’s government, AP said.

Yemen’s government forces have been at war with the Houthis, who have controlled the north since 2015. The conflict started in 2014 when the rebels captured the capital, Sanaa, and expelled President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi’s government. It is now based in the south, which is also the base of separatists.

