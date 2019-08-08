Pakistan’s govt suspends train service to India amid Kashmir dispute

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 09:35 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 09:43
Pakistan said on Thursday it would suspend a rail service linking it to India. The move comes as relations between the arch rivals continue to deteriorate over the contested Kashmir region.

“We have decided to shut down Samjhauta Express,” Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed told a news conference on Thursday. The minister was referring to the train running from Lahore, Pakistan to India’s capital New Delhi.

“As long as I am railways minister, Samjhauta Express can’t operate,” Reuters quoted Rasheed as saying.

