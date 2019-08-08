 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 09:25 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 09:45
Vietnam says Chinese survey ship left its exclusive economic zone
© Reuters / Martin Petty

A Chinese survey ship embroiled in a tense month-long standoff with Vietnamese vessels has left Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone, the Foreign Ministry in Hanoi said on Thursday.

Since early July, Vietnam says its ships have been tracking Chinese vessels in the zone.

“In the afternoon of August 7, the Haiyang Dizhi 8 survey vessel stopped its survey activities and left Vietnam’s exclusive economic zone and southeastern continental shelf,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang said. Vietnamese authorities will continue to monitor the location of Chinese vessels in the area, Hang added.

The impasse has fueled anti-China sentiment in Vietnam, where previous tensions between Beijing and Hanoi over the disputed waters have erupted into protests, Reuters reports.

