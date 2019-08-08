 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Damascus says US-Turkish deal is ‘attack on Syria,’ Kurds to evaluate agreement

Published time: 8 Aug, 2019 08:21 Edited time: 8 Aug, 2019 08:22
Get short URL
Damascus says US-Turkish deal is ‘attack on Syria,’ Kurds to evaluate agreement
Kurdish YPG militiamen take part in a military parade in celebration of victory over Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), in Qamishli, Syria, March 28, 2019. © Reuters / Rodi Said / File Photo

The Syrian government said on Thursday that an agreement between Turkey and the US over northeastern Syria was a “blatant attack” on the country’s sovereignty and territorial unity and a “dangerous escalation.”

The agreement setting up a joint operation center to manage a strip of territory at the Turkish border showed “American-Turkish partnership in the aggression against Syria,” state news agency SANA cited a Foreign Ministry source as saying.

A top Syrian Kurdish official gave a guarded welcome on Thursday to a US-Turkish agreement to establish the center for the north, saying that the details remained unclear. “This deal may mark the start of a new approach but we still need more details,” Aldar Khalil told AFP. “We will evaluate the agreement based on details and facts, not headlines.”

The size or nature of the safe zone are unknown but the deal appeared to provide some breathing room after Turkey had threatened an imminent attack on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which controls a large swathe of northern Syria.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies