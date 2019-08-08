Damascus says US-Turkish deal is ‘attack on Syria,’ Kurds to evaluate agreement

The Syrian government said on Thursday that an agreement between Turkey and the US over northeastern Syria was a “blatant attack” on the country’s sovereignty and territorial unity and a “dangerous escalation.”

The agreement setting up a joint operation center to manage a strip of territory at the Turkish border showed “American-Turkish partnership in the aggression against Syria,” state news agency SANA cited a Foreign Ministry source as saying.

A top Syrian Kurdish official gave a guarded welcome on Thursday to a US-Turkish agreement to establish the center for the north, saying that the details remained unclear. “This deal may mark the start of a new approach but we still need more details,” Aldar Khalil told AFP. “We will evaluate the agreement based on details and facts, not headlines.”

The size or nature of the safe zone are unknown but the deal appeared to provide some breathing room after Turkey had threatened an imminent attack on the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), which controls a large swathe of northern Syria.