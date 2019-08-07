 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
UN envoy ‘alarmed’ as clashes between separatists, presidential guards erupt in Aden, Yemen

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 16:54 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 17:19
Members of UAE-backed forces ride on the back of a patrol truck as they secure the site of a rally of supporters of Yemen's southern separatists in Aden, Yemen, August 6, 2019. © Reuters / Fawaz Salman

The UN special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, has expressed concern about a military escalation in Yemen's southern port city of Aden, the seat of its internationally recognized government.

Southern separatists clashed there on Wednesday with presidential guards; one person was killed and at least two were badly injured, Reuters reported, citing local officials and residents. Just before Wednesday’s clash, hundreds of separatist supporters had attended a funeral for some southern soldiers and a prominent commander, which took place near the presidential palace.

The separatists and the internationally recognized government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi are nominally united in their battle against the Houthis.

The UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash called for calm after the violence, which he described as worrying. Gargash said escalation between the two sides was not acceptable, after attacks claimed by Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) and Al-Qaeda in southern Yemen in recent days.

