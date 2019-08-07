 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel pushes ahead with 2,300 housing units for settlers in West Bank, watchdog says

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 15:43 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 17:04
© Reuters / Baz Ratner

Israel is moving forward with more than 2,300 housing units for settlers in the West Bank, the watchdog group Peace Now said on Wednesday. A planning committee granted approval to the settlement houses earlier this week, the group reported.

About 800 of those were given the final go-ahead, meaning construction could start within days, while the others are still in the planning pipeline and require further approvals.

The committee also reportedly authorized three small outposts that were initially built without government approval, Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said.

She added that approvals such as this latest one could make partitioning the West Bank under a future peace deal with the Palestinians practically impossible, AP said.

