Israel pushes ahead with 2,300 housing units for settlers in West Bank, watchdog says

Israel is moving forward with more than 2,300 housing units for settlers in the West Bank, the watchdog group Peace Now said on Wednesday. A planning committee granted approval to the settlement houses earlier this week, the group reported.

About 800 of those were given the final go-ahead, meaning construction could start within days, while the others are still in the planning pipeline and require further approvals.

The committee also reportedly authorized three small outposts that were initially built without government approval, Hagit Ofran of Peace Now said.

She added that approvals such as this latest one could make partitioning the West Bank under a future peace deal with the Palestinians practically impossible, AP said.