French diplomats deny report that Macron invited Iran’s Rouhani to G7 summit

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 07:54 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 16:49
French President Emmanuel Macron. © Reuters / Djordje Kojadinovic / File Photo

French president Emmanuel Macron has not invited Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the G7 summit being held in Biarritz, France, later this month, Reuters quoted a French diplomatic source as saying on Wednesday.

The official was responding to a report on the Al-Monitor website that Macron had invited Rouhani to the G7 meeting in Biarritz, to meet US President Donald Trump.

Rouhani rejected the proposal, according to the report.

Iran’s president said last week that Iran was ready for the worst in an uphill struggle to salvage its nuclear deal, struck in 2015 with world powers, including France. The agreement has since been abandoned by the United States.

