Russian deputy FM to visit Pyongyang next week for consultations – embassy

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will pay a visit to Pyongyang next week to hold consultations, TASS reported on Wednesday, citing North Korea’s Embassy in Moscow.

Morgulov will hold meetings with his counterparts, according to a spokesperson.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country’s latest launch of tactical guided missiles was a warning to the United States and South Korea over their joint military drills that began this week, KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s missile launch, the North’s fourth in less than two weeks, came amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington and US-South Korea military exercises, Reuters said. Both Washington and Seoul played down the tests.