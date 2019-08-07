 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Russian deputy FM to visit Pyongyang next week for consultations – embassy

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 11:14 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 16:20
A man watches a TV showing a file picture for a news report on North Korea firing two unidentified projectiles, in Seoul, South Korea, August 6, 2019. © Reuters / Kim Hong-ji

Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov will pay a visit to Pyongyang next week to hold consultations, TASS reported on Wednesday, citing North Korea’s Embassy in Moscow.

Morgulov will hold meetings with his counterparts, according to a spokesperson.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country’s latest launch of tactical guided missiles was a warning to the United States and South Korea over their joint military drills that began this week, KCNA reported on Wednesday.

Tuesday’s missile launch, the North’s fourth in less than two weeks, came amid stalled denuclearization talks with Washington and US-South Korea military exercises, Reuters said. Both Washington and Seoul played down the tests.

