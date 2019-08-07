Tunisia Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha announces presidential candidate for next month’s election

Tunisia’s Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party announced a presidential candidate for the first time Wednesday, ahead of polls next month. “The party’s advisory council has voted by a majority of 98 votes in favor of Abdelfattah Mourou’s candidacy at the presidential election,” Ennahdha said.

Mourou, 71, was appointed interim parliamentary speaker following the death last month of president Beji Caid Essebsi. The Ennahdha politician had previously served as the deputy speaker, and changed roles after the then parliamentary head Mohamed Ennaceur stepped up as interim president.

Ennahdha won the first polls after the 2011 uprising which ousted autocratic president Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, and is currently the largest party in parliament.

Presidential hopefuls have until August 9 to register, ahead of the election on September 15. So far more than 30 people have submitted their candidacy to the electoral commission, including media magnate Nabil Karoui, AFP said.