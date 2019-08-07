President Sisi urges Egyptians to back push against militants after car bomb attack

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged Egypt on Wednesday to back his government’s effort to defeat Islamic militants, saying it’s the mission of every citizen.

The appeal came after a car packed with explosives exploded earlier this week outside Egypt’s main cancer hospital in Cairo, killing at least 20 people, the deadliest attack in the Egyptian capital in over two years, AP said.

The president said in a televised speech that it’s “not only the mission of the state to defeat [militants], but also we as a society have to make our sons understand, enlighten and protect them against this” extremist ideology.

Cairo has accused a militant group known as Hasm, which has been linked to the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, for the attack, saying the group had beenn moving the car to carry out its attack elsewhere.