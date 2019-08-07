 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
2nd Turkish ship begins gas drilling off Cyprus – minister

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 14:55 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 15:44
Turkish drilling vessel ‘Yavuz’ is escorted by Turkish Navy frigate TCG Gemlik in the eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus, August 6, 2019. © Reuters / Murad Sezer

A second Turkish drill ship has started drilling for gas off ethnically divided Cyprus, in an area where the Cypriot government says it has exclusive economic rights, AP reported.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez was quoted by Anadolu as saying on Wednesday that the ship, Yavuz, began operations in an area off the Karpas peninsula on Cyprus’ east coast, reaching a depth of 1,710m (5,610 feet). Operations would last up to three months, he said.

Another Turkish ship, Fatih, started drilling in June 67km (42 miles) off Cyprus’ west coast.

Cyprus says Ankara’s drilling activities are unlawful and the European Union has announced sanctions against Turkey. Ankara insists it’s protecting its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus’ breakaway north to the area’s hydrocarbon deposits.

