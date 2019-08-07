2nd Turkish ship begins gas drilling off Cyprus – minister

A second Turkish drill ship has started drilling for gas off ethnically divided Cyprus, in an area where the Cypriot government says it has exclusive economic rights, AP reported.

Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Donmez was quoted by Anadolu as saying on Wednesday that the ship, Yavuz, began operations in an area off the Karpas peninsula on Cyprus’ east coast, reaching a depth of 1,710m (5,610 feet). Operations would last up to three months, he said.

Another Turkish ship, Fatih, started drilling in June 67km (42 miles) off Cyprus’ west coast.

Cyprus says Ankara’s drilling activities are unlawful and the European Union has announced sanctions against Turkey. Ankara insists it’s protecting its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots in Cyprus’ breakaway north to the area’s hydrocarbon deposits.