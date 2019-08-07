 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Italy’s senate backs train link with France, widening ruling coalition rift

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 12:24 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 14:49
The Italian Senate. © Reuters / Remo Casilli

The Italian senate on Wednesday rejected a motion by one of the ruling coalition parties, the 5-Star Movement, to block an alpine rail link with France. The move paves the way for the long-contested project to continue.

The planned line, meant to connect the Italian city of Turin with Lyon in France, includes a 58-km (36-mile) tunnel through the Alps. It is fiercely opposed by 5-Star but supported by its coalition partner, the right-wing League, and by most other parties in parliament.

The upper house of parliament rejected 5-Star’s motion by 181 votes to 110. The 5-Star Movement is the largest party in parliament but was outvoted by the combined forces of the League and opposition parties from the left and right, Reuters said.

5-Star says tunneling through the Alps hurts the environment and the project is a waste of money that would be better spent on upgrading Italy’s existing transport network.

