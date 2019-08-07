Greece, Israel, US & Cyprus agree to boost energy cooperation – Athens

Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the US agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, cyber and infrastructure security, Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday. The statement came after ministers of the four countries met in Athens.

Regional tripartite meetings between Israel and Cyprus, which have made natural gas discoveries, and Greece, keen to be a hub, have recently been extended to include the US, Reuters said. “Energy can be a bridge for broader political stability,” US Assistant Energy Secretary Frank Fannon told reporters.

Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said he had received assurances from his Israeli, Greek and US counterparts of full support over his country’s right to search for natural resources.

Turkey, which has no diplomatic relations with Cyprus, disputes the EU-member state’s right to explore for natural gas, staking a claim over offshore areas Cyprus claims as its own.