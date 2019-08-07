 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Greece, Israel, US & Cyprus agree to boost energy cooperation – Athens

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 13:43
Get short URL
Greece, Israel, US & Cyprus agree to boost energy cooperation – Athens
Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Greek Energy Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis and US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources Francis Fannon in Athens, Greece, August 7, 2019. © Reuters / Costas Baltas

Greece, Israel, Cyprus and the US agreed to enhance cooperation in energy, cyber and infrastructure security, Greek Energy Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said on Wednesday. The statement came  after ministers of the four countries met in Athens.

Regional tripartite meetings between Israel and Cyprus, which have made natural gas discoveries, and Greece, keen to be a hub, have recently been extended to include the US, Reuters said. “Energy can be a bridge for broader political stability,” US Assistant Energy Secretary Frank Fannon told reporters.

Cypriot Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis said he had received assurances from his Israeli, Greek and US counterparts of full support over his country’s right to search for natural resources.

Turkey, which has no diplomatic relations with Cyprus, disputes the EU-member state’s right to explore for natural gas, staking a claim over offshore areas Cyprus claims as its own.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies