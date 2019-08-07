 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US ‘getting closer’ to Turkey’s view on Syria safe zone – report

Published time: 7 Aug, 2019 09:27 Edited time: 7 Aug, 2019 11:06
US 'getting closer' to Turkey's view on Syria safe zone – report
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar. © Reuters / Francois Walschaerts

Talks between Ankara and Washington on a planned “safe zone” in northeast Syria have been “positive and rather constructive,” Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was cited as saying on Wednesday. The US is getting closer to Turkey’s views on the issue, he said, according to Anadolu.

Ankara has told the US it would prefer to act together, the minister said, adding that the plans for the safe zone, including military deployment, “are complete.”

The Turkish-US talks in Ankara were expected to finish within hours, the minister says.

Deep differences between the two over the scope and command of the safe zone have raised the prospect of Turkish military action, Reuters said.

