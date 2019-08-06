 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Former Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 18:11 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 18:31
Get short URL
Former Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away
©  Global Look Press via ZUMA Press
Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday night after earlier suffering a heart attack .

She suffered a heart attack Tuesday evening and was immediately taken to the emergency ward upon arriving to AIIMS.

An outpouring of condolences followed the news of Swaraj’s passing.“Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Swaraj, a former Supreme Court lawyer, was the second woman in India to hold office, behind Indira Gandhi, and became the youngest Indian cabinet minister in 1977 at the age of 25.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies