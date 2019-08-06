Former Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passes away

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, 67, passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Tuesday night after earlier suffering a heart attack .

She suffered a heart attack Tuesday evening and was immediately taken to the emergency ward upon arriving to AIIMS.

An outpouring of condolences followed the news of Swaraj’s passing.“Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss,” said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sushma Ji’s demise is a personal loss. She will be remembered fondly for everything that she’s done for India. My thoughts are with her family, supporters and admirers in this very unfortunate hour. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2019

Swaraj, a former Supreme Court lawyer, was the second woman in India to hold office, behind Indira Gandhi, and became the youngest Indian cabinet minister in 1977 at the age of 25.

I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines.



My condolences to her family in this hour of grief.



May her soul rest in peace.



Om Shanti 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj was a minister who knew how to reach out to people and respond to those who were in need. She will be remembered with gratitude. RIP Sushma mam. — Dhanya Rajendran (@dhanyarajendran) August 6, 2019

DETAILS TO FOLLOW