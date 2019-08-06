 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

‘How to deal with no deal’: Irish PM says Brexit talks will go on for years

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 17:37
Get short URL
‘How to deal with no deal’: Irish PM says Brexit talks will go on for years
EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and Ireland's PM (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar shake hands prior to the EU leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. © Reuters / Olivier Matthys / Pool

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that Britain and the EU would be in talks for several years even if Britain walks away from the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

“It is not fully appreciated, this doesn’t end on October 31,” Varadkar told reporters in Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. “Some people I know have become weary of Brexit and may take the view that this should end on October 31, with either a deal or no-deal.”

“If there is no deal, then at a certain point we will have to begin negotiations again, and the first items on the agenda will be citizens’ rights, the financial settlement and the solution to the Irish border,” according to the prime minister.

Varadkar added that discussions are continuing with the European Commission about how to deal with no-deal Brexit, Reuters said. 

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies