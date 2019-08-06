‘How to deal with no deal’: Irish PM says Brexit talks will go on for years

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday that Britain and the EU would be in talks for several years even if Britain walks away from the bloc without a withdrawal agreement.

“It is not fully appreciated, this doesn’t end on October 31,” Varadkar told reporters in Hillsborough Castle near Belfast. “Some people I know have become weary of Brexit and may take the view that this should end on October 31, with either a deal or no-deal.”

“If there is no deal, then at a certain point we will have to begin negotiations again, and the first items on the agenda will be citizens’ rights, the financial settlement and the solution to the Irish border,” according to the prime minister.

Varadkar added that discussions are continuing with the European Commission about how to deal with no-deal Brexit, Reuters said.