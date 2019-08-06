Japan’s Abe: WWII labor row is biggest issue with S. Korea

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 14:29 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 17:34
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. © Reuters / Issei Kato

The main cause of escalating tensions between Japan and South Korea is a loss of trust over court rulings ordering Japanese companies to compensate South Koreans for forced labor during World War II, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in Tokyo.

Japan has imposed export controls on key materials for South Korea’s semiconductor industry and moved to downgrade the country’s trade status. It has insisted that the measures were related to national security concerns and were not in retaliation for the court rulings.

However, Abe, responding to a question on Tuesday about the escalating tensions, urged Seoul to take appropriate actions to stop the court procedures, AP said.

Japan ruled the Korean Peninsula as a colony until the end of the war. Tokyo insists that all compensation issues were settled under a 1965 agreement normalizing ties.

