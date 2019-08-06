NATO not preparing for ‘US withdrawal’ – Stoltenberg

NATO’s chief has said he’s absolutely convinced the US will remain in the military alliance and it has made no preparations for an unlikely US withdrawal because doing so would send a signal that it could happen.

Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made the comments while visiting New Zealand on Tuesday, AP reports. According to him, there is strong bipartisan support for NATO in the US and “words are being matched by deeds” as the US increases its military presence in Europe.

The New York Times reported earlier this year that President Donald Trump had privately said several times in 2018 that he wanted to withdraw from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

However, Stoltenberg said that Trump’s message about allied nations needing to spend more on defense is having an impact.