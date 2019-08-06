 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US won’t ‘overreact’ to N. Korea missile launches, Defense Secretary Esper says

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 11:20 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 15:31
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper. © Reuters / Jonathan Ernst / Pool

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Tuesday that the United States will not overreact to a series of missiles launches by North Korea in recent weeks, AP reports.

“The key is to keep the door open for diplomacy,” Esper told reporters traveling with him to Japan. “We’re not going to overreact to these, but we monitor them, we watch them closely and we’re cognizant of what’s happening.”

North Korea fired missiles into the sea off its east coast for the fourth time in less than two weeks, the South Korean military said on Tuesday. Pyongyang says that joint US-South Korea military drills violated diplomatic agreements.

