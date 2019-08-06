Taliban ‘resolves differences’ with US on troop withdrawal – source

Washington and the Taliban have resolved their differences, during peace talks, over US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as over insurgent guarantees on cutting ties with other extremist groups, AP quoted a Taliban official as saying on Tuesday.

The development came during US-Taliban talks over the past two days in Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintains a political office.

However, the American side did not immediately confirm or provide details of what was resolved. US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been tasked with finding a peaceful resolution to the nearly 18-year war, reported “excellent progress” in the talks. Technical teams from the two sides were continuing discussions on Tuesday in Doha.

Also on Tuesday, the Taliban called on fellow Afghans to boycott next month’s presidential election.