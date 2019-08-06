 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Taliban ‘resolves differences’ with US on troop withdrawal – source

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 10:36 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 14:54
US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad. © Reuters / Omar Sobhani

Washington and the Taliban have resolved their differences, during peace talks, over US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as over insurgent guarantees on cutting ties with other extremist groups, AP quoted a Taliban official as saying on Tuesday.

The development came during US-Taliban talks over the past two days in Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintains a political office.

However, the American side did not immediately confirm or provide details of what was resolved. US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, who has been tasked with finding a peaceful resolution to the nearly 18-year war, reported “excellent progress” in the talks. Technical teams from the two sides were continuing discussions on Tuesday in Doha.

Also on Tuesday, the Taliban called on fellow Afghans to boycott next month’s presidential election.

