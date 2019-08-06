China asks India, Pakistan to avoid ‘unilateral actions’ over Kashmir

Beijing voiced serious concern on Tuesday over the situation in Kashmir. It also asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid actions that “unilaterally” change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between the two countries.

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, commenting on the militaries of India and Pakistan exchanging fire along the Line of Control and the India’s move to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“This issue is a legacy of history between India and Pakistan, which is also the consensus of the international community,” Hua said, without directly referring to revocation of Article 370 by India.

PM Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was considering an approach to the UN Security Council on the issue, Reuters said.