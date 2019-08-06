 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China asks India, Pakistan to avoid ‘unilateral actions’ over Kashmir

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 12:24 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 12:48
Pakistan’s PM Imran Khan in Washington, US, July 23, 2019. © Reuters / Mary F. Calvert

Beijing voiced serious concern on Tuesday over the situation in Kashmir. It also asked India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and avoid actions that “unilaterally” change the status quo and exacerbate tensions between the two countries.

“China’s position on the Kashmir issue is clear and consistent,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, commenting on the militaries of India and Pakistan exchanging fire along the Line of Control and the India’s move to revoke Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

“This issue is a legacy of history between India and Pakistan, which is also the consensus of the international community,” Hua said, without directly referring to revocation of Article 370 by India.

PM Imran Khan said on Tuesday that Pakistan was considering an approach to the UN Security Council on the issue, Reuters said.

