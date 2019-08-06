 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Iran’s Rouhani says if US wants talks, ‘it must lift sanctions’

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 07:51 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 09:24
Get short URL
Iran’s Rouhani says if US wants talks, ‘it must lift sanctions’
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. © Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov / File Photo

President Hassan Rouhani has reiterated that if Washington wants to open negotiations with Tehran, it must lift all sanctions against Iran “before everything else.”

Rouhani made the statement during a meeting with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Tuesday, according to state TV.

The president also reiterated that America’s sanctions on Iran are an act of “economic terrorism.”

Last week, the US administration also announced financial sanctions on Zarif. The sanctions are seen as part of a US “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies