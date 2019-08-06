PM Johnson’s ‘central scenario’ is ‘no-deal Brexit,’ EU diplomats say

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “central scenario” is a no-deal Brexit and he has no intention of renegotiating the withdrawal agreement, according to European diplomats.

“It was clear UK does not have another plan,” the Guardian quoted a senior EU diplomat as saying after a meeting between David Frost, the government’s new Europe adviser, and EU diplomats. “No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan,” the diplomat said. “A no-deal now appears to be the UK government’s central scenario.”

However, a senior government source said on Tuesday that Britain is “ready and willing” to do a Brexit deal with the EU. “We want a deal. It’s sad that they don’t want to negotiate with us,” the source said, according to Reuters.

“The fact that the withdrawal agreement has been rejected by large margins by the House of Commons on three occasions means that, if there’s going to be a deal, they have to be prepared to renegotiate.”