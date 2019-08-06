 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
PM Johnson’s ‘central scenario’ is ‘no-deal Brexit,’ EU diplomats say

Published time: 6 Aug, 2019 07:42 Edited time: 6 Aug, 2019 09:23
Britain's PM Boris Johnson. © Reuters / Kirsty Wigglesworth / Pool

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s “central scenario” is a no-deal Brexit and he has no intention of renegotiating the withdrawal agreement, according to European diplomats.

“It was clear UK does not have another plan,” the Guardian quoted a senior EU diplomat as saying after a meeting between David Frost, the government’s new Europe adviser, and EU diplomats. “No intention to negotiate, which would require a plan,” the diplomat said. “A no-deal now appears to be the UK government’s central scenario.”

However, a senior government source said on Tuesday that Britain is “ready and willing” to do a Brexit deal with the EU. “We want a deal. It’s sad that they don’t want to negotiate with us,” the source said, according to Reuters.

“The fact that the withdrawal agreement has been rejected by large margins by the House of Commons on three occasions means that, if there’s going to be a deal, they have to be prepared to renegotiate.”

