Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airbase, airports

Yemeni Houthi forces launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid airbase and Abha and Najran airports, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the Houthis’ military spokesman.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said later that the drones had been intercepted and downed heading in the direction of civilian airports.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said the attack on Abha airport “hit its targets” and air traffic was disrupted at both Abha and Najran. All three locations are in southwest Saudi, near the border with Yemen.