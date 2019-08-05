 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Houthis launch drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s airbase, airports

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 11:16 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 17:28
A projectile and a drone launched at Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Houthis are displayed at a Saudi military base, Al-Kharj, Saudi Arabia, June 21, 2019. © Reuters / Stephen Kalin

Yemeni Houthi forces launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid airbase and Abha and Najran airports, Reuters reported on Monday, citing the Houthis’ military spokesman.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said later that the drones had been intercepted and downed heading in the direction of civilian airports.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saria said the attack on Abha airport “hit its targets” and air traffic was disrupted at both Abha and Najran. All three locations are in southwest Saudi, near the border with Yemen.

