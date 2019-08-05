 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
El Paso Walmart mass shooting death toll rises to 21

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 16:27 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 17:00
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the shootings in El Paso and Dayton in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, US, August 5, 2019. © Reuters / Leah Millis

The death toll from a mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso rose to 21 people on Monday. It was one of two weekend shooting sprees that prompted US President Donald Trump to condemn white supremacy.

Texas prosecutors charged a man with capital murder for the massacre in the heavily Hispanic border city that initially claimed 20 lives. After another victim died in hospital on Monday morning, the total rose to 21, El Paso Police said on Twitter.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Saturday’s rampage appeared to be a hate crime and federal prosecutors called it domestic terrorism, Reuters reports.

Police cited a racist, anti-immigrant manifesto posted online shortly before the shooting, which they attributed to the suspect, Patrick Crusius, as evidence that the bloodshed was racially motivated.

