Terrorists carry out artillery strike on Russia’s airbase in Syria, hit civilians – military

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 14:43 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 16:39
Terrorists have carried out an artillery strike against the Khmeimim airbase in Syria, injuring four civilians, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Monday.

At around 11:30am GMT, air defense equipment at the Khmeimim airbase “detected the launch of three multiple launch rockets in the direction of the Russian airbase from north of the base,” the military said. The barrage did not hit the airbase, which is continuing its operations as normal.

The shells hit a nearby village, resulting in injuries to four local residents, Sputnik said, citing the statement.

Earlier, Syria’s SANA reported the attack on the Russian airbase, citing casualties and considerable material damage caused by shells that fell in the vicinity of the airbase.

