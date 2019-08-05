Iran reduced commitments to deal by having ‘over 130 tons of heavy water, 300kg of enriched uranium’

Iran’s atomic agency on Monday told European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal that it would further reduce its compliance in about a month’s time if they failed to uphold their commitments.

Tehran has already reduced its commitments to the deal “by having more than 130 tons of heavy water and more than 300 kilograms of enriched uranium,” the Atomic Energy Organization’s Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

Iran will leave its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Tehran’s interests are not protected by other parties to the agreement, Reuters quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday in Dubai.

During a news conference, broadcast live on state TV, Zarif also called on Europeans “to accelerate their efforts to shield Iran’s economy from US sanctions.”