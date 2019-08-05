 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 14:25 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 15:07
Iran reduced commitments to deal by having ‘over 130 tons of heavy water, 300kg of enriched uranium’
The Iranian flag flutters in front the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria. © Reuters / Lisi Niesner

Iran’s atomic agency on Monday told European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal that it would further reduce its compliance in about a month’s time if they failed to uphold their commitments.

Tehran has already reduced its commitments to the deal “by having more than 130 tons of heavy water and more than 300 kilograms of enriched uranium,” the Atomic Energy Organization’s Behrouz Kamalvandi said.

Iran will leave its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if Tehran’s interests are not protected by other parties to the agreement, Reuters quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday in Dubai.

During a news conference, broadcast live on state TV, Zarif also called on Europeans “to accelerate their efforts to shield Iran’s economy from US sanctions.”

