Syrian army resumes military operations against rebels in Idlib

The Syrian army said on Monday it was resuming military operations in northwest Syria, blaming Turkey for not abiding by its commitments under a truce deal, state media report.

“The agreement to a truce was conditional… This did not happen… We resume our military operations against terrorist organizations,” the military in Damascus said.

On Thursday, Syrian state media said the ceasefire would depend on militants fulfilling a Russian-Turkish deal that tried last year to create an Idlib buffer zone.

The move was conditional on the rebels retreating 20km (12.5 miles) deep and away from demilitarized areas, Damascus said.