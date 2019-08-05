 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Syrian army resumes military operations against rebels in Idlib

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 13:24 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 13:41
The Syrian army said on Monday it was resuming military operations in northwest Syria, blaming Turkey for not abiding by its commitments under a truce deal, state media report.

“The agreement to a truce was conditional… This did not happen… We resume our military operations against terrorist organizations,” the military in Damascus said.

On Thursday, Syrian state media said the ceasefire would depend on militants fulfilling a Russian-Turkish deal that tried last year to create an Idlib buffer zone.

The move was conditional on the rebels retreating 20km (12.5 miles) deep and away from demilitarized areas, Damascus said.

