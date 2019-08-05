Hard Brexit would cause significant economic disruption – EU Commission

The European Commission is open to talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to avoid a hard Brexit that would cause significant economic disruption, the EU Commission said on Monday.

However, spokeswoman for the EU executive Mina Andreeva reiterated that the agreement already reached on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union is not up for negotiation, Reuters said.

“We are open to talk about the political declaration,” Andreeva told reporters in Brussels.

British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay wrote in the Mail on Sunday that the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, must go back to the bloc’s leaders to change the terms of the talks because Britain’s parliament will not accept the current deal.