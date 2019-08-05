 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Hard Brexit would cause significant economic disruption – EU Commission

Published time: 5 Aug, 2019 10:54 Edited time: 5 Aug, 2019 11:59
© Reuters / Yves Herman

The European Commission is open to talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to avoid a hard Brexit that would cause significant economic disruption, the EU Commission said on Monday.

However, spokeswoman for the EU executive Mina Andreeva reiterated that the agreement already reached on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union is not up for negotiation, Reuters said.

“We are open to talk about the political declaration,” Andreeva told reporters in Brussels.

British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay wrote in the Mail on Sunday that the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, must go back to the bloc’s leaders to change the terms of the talks because Britain’s parliament will not accept the current deal.

