Gilroy festival shooter killed himself – coroner

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 23:42
Survivors of the Gilroy Garlic Festival mass shooting during a vigil outside of Gilroy City Hall, in Gilroy, California, U.S. July 29, 2019. © REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Santino William Legan, 19,  who went on a shooting rampage at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, took his own life, the Santa Clara County coroner’s office reported Friday. The office’s specialist, Nicole Lopez, said that Legan appeared to have died after shooting himself with the same firearm he used to kill three people, including two children, at the family-friendly venue on Sunday.

The medics’ account contradicts the police, who said earlier that the gunman was neutralized by officers who confronted him at the scene.

