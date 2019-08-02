Gilroy festival shooter killed himself – coroner

Santino William Legan, 19, who went on a shooting rampage at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California, took his own life, the Santa Clara County coroner’s office reported Friday. The office’s specialist, Nicole Lopez, said that Legan appeared to have died after shooting himself with the same firearm he used to kill three people, including two children, at the family-friendly venue on Sunday.

The medics’ account contradicts the police, who said earlier that the gunman was neutralized by officers who confronted him at the scene.

