Damascus has agreement with UN on Syrian constitutional committee – envoy

Syria’s government believes that an agreement with the UN on the composition of the constitutional committee has been reached, according to Bashar Jaafari, head of the government delegation at a high-level meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan.

After the July visit of the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, to Damascus, an agreement was reached on the constitutional committee, TASS quoted Jaafari, who is a permanent representative of Syria to the UN, as saying. “Now he has to bring this agreement home to the other interested parties.”

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria was held on August 1-2 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The head of the Syrian opposition’s delegation, Ahmad Toma, said on Friday that participants of the Nur-Sultan talks have achieved progress in issues concerning the establishment of the constitutional committee and ways to improve the situation in Idlib.