US to develop new missiles as INF treaty expires – Pentagon
Damascus has agreement with UN on Syrian constitutional committee – envoy

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 14:59 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 16:36
Officials attend a session of the peace talks on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, August 2, 2019. © Reuters / Mukhtar Kholdorbekov

Syria’s government believes that an agreement with the UN on the composition of the constitutional committee has been reached, according to Bashar Jaafari, head of the government delegation at a high-level meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan.

After the July visit of the UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, to Damascus, an agreement was reached on the constitutional committee, TASS quoted Jaafari, who is a permanent representative of Syria to the UN, as saying. “Now he has to bring this agreement home to the other interested parties.”

The 13th international high-level meeting on Syria was held on August 1-2 in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

The head of the Syrian opposition’s delegation, Ahmad Toma, said on Friday that participants of the Nur-Sultan talks have achieved progress in issues concerning the establishment of the constitutional committee and ways to improve the situation in Idlib.

