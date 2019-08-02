 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Venezuelan commander, counterintelligence chief barred from traveling to US

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 15:27 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 15:53
Venezuelan commander, counterintelligence chief barred from traveling to US
Security force members walk past the National Assembly building in Caracas, Venezuela, May 10, 2019. © Reuters / Ivan Alvarado

Washington said on Friday it would bar two Venezuelan officials accused of “human rights violations” from traveling to the United States. The move is the latest action to pressure Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro into stepping down, Reuters said.

The US State Department said that Rafael Enrique Bastardo Mendoza, the commander of Venezuela’s special forces, and Ivan Rafael Hernandez Dala, the chief of counterintelligence, had committed “gross violations of human rights.”

The state department’s move allows it to revoke any visas the two officials, their spouses and minor children may have, and renders them ineligible for travel to the US.

Washington had imposed financial sanctions on the two officials, as well as three other persons, in February.

