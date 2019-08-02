 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeNewsline

Beijing calls on US to resume compliance with INF Treaty

Published time: 2 Aug, 2019 12:24 Edited time: 2 Aug, 2019 13:09
Get short URL
Beijing calls on US to resume compliance with INF Treaty
Hua Chunying, spokeswoman of China's Foreign Ministry. © Reuters / Jason Lee

Beijing opposes Washington’s move to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Friday.

“China opposes such actions,” she said. “We call on the United States to abide by its obligations,” TASS quoted the spokesperson as saying.

By violating its international obligations, the US “actually seeks superiority in strategic weaponry,” according to the Chinese diplomat. “It will seriously affect stability and undermine the global balance of power. Tensions will escalate and mutual mistrust on the international stage will grow.”

The US decision “threatens security in many regions,” the spokesperson warned. In line with plans it had announced earlier, the US withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies